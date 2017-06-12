One person wins over $1 billion in US Powerball draw

There has been a jackpot winner in the $US730 million (NZD $1.014 billion) Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.
Thanks to math and bad luck, lottery players had another shot at a giant jackpot today with a $US730 million Powerball prize was on the line.
The winning ticket was sold in Maryland, pushing the new jackpot to an estimated $US20 million for the next drawing Saturday.
The Powerball jackpot was the fifth-largest ever, and it came only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $US970 million (NZD $1.3 billion).
Winning numbers for today's Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.
It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $US700 million. The biggest prize was a $US1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.
No one had won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months.
Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.