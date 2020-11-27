TODAY |

One person a minute contracting Covid-19 in Nevada

Source:  Associated Press

The coroner in Reno fears the recent explosion of coronavirus cases in Nevada could soon overtake not only the ability to treat the sick, but also store the dead.

Hospital beds in Renown Regional Medical Center's parking garage in Reno, which has been transformed into a care site for Covid-19 patients. Source: Associated Press

Covid-19 is now spreading so fast statewide that someone is confirmed to have contracted it every minute and someone else is dying from it about every two hours.

The Reno-Sparks area has recorded 59 Covid-19 deaths the last 30 days — half of those this past week.

If the current trend continues, Washoe County Medical Examiner Laura Knight says the death rate could potentially double over the next two to three weeks, and double again by early January.

Governor Steve Sisolak has been most concerned about statewide hospitalisations, which set another record yesterday with 1414 Covid-19 patients.

Health officials said it’s enough people to fill nine commercial airliners.

