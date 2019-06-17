TODAY |

One person killed, seven others injured in graduation shooting in Philadelphia

Authorities in the United States city of Philadelphia say one person has been killed and at least seven others have been shot during a graduation party.

KYW-TV reports the shooting occurred shortly before 10.30pm, local time.

Authorities say four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Four adults in their 20s were shot in various parts of their body.

Law enforcement officials have not identified the dead person.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made as yet.


The shooting occurred today shortly before 10.30pm (local time) near South 70th Street and Reed Bird Place, Philadelphia. Source: Associated Press
