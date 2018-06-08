One person dead after light plane crashes on suburban street in Melbourne

Source:AAP
One person is dead after a small plane crashed in the street and burst into flames at a beachside suburb southeast of Melbourne, Australia.
The aircraft caught fire after it crashed in residential Scarlet Street at Mordialloc just after 5pm, police said.
Emergency services were called to the scene and found a person, believed to be a man, dead inside the plane.
It's believed there was only one person in the plane, which crashed a short distance from Moorabbin Airport.
