 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


One person dead after light plane crashes on suburban street in Melbourne

share

Source:

AAP

One person is dead after a small plane crashed in the street and burst into flames at a beachside suburb southeast of Melbourne, Australia.

Melbourne small plane crash.

Source: Nine News

The aircraft caught fire after it crashed in residential Scarlet Street at Mordialloc just after 5pm, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene and found a person, believed to be a man, dead inside the plane.

It's believed there was only one person in the plane, which crashed a short distance from Moorabbin Airport.

Related

Accidents

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball


2
Photo Credit Must Read Zak Hussein<BR/> Guests <P> Pictured: Victoria Beckham, David Beckham <B>Ref: SPL1700707 190518 </B><BR/> Picture by: Zak Hussein<BR/> </P><P>

David and Victoria Beckham selling off royal wedding outfits to raise money for victims of Manchester bomb attack

3

'Beyond belief' - Wife turns up at checkpoint to collect drink-driving husband with alcohol reading even higher than his

00:24
4
Paula Fifita hurt her arm on a luggage conveyor belt in the international terminal.

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

5
1 NEWS

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

An aerial view over the Bay of Islands in New Zealand's Northland Region.

Aussies attracted by NZ regional tourism campaign spent less money

Tourism New Zealand's CEO said in the future the agency would likely encourage people to visit a variety of regions, rather than targeting one.

00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.

00:25
Statistics New Zealand figures also show around 10 per cent of Queenstown homes purchased last quarter went to overseas buyers.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 