 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


One person dead, 12 others injured in construction explosion at US hospital

share

Source:

Associated Press

One construction worker was killed and a dozen others were injured after an explosion at an addition to a Texas hospital today, authorities said.

A police officer halts traffic heading to the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital where an explosion in a building under construction injured several people, and knocked power out for a large portion of the city.

Source: Associated Press

Bob Harrell, the Coryell County emergency manager, said all of those killed or injured were construction workers and not hospital staff or patients.

The incident was reported about 2.30pm today (Texas time) at a construction site at the 25-bed hospital in Gatesville, 58 kilometres west of Waco.

Witnesses said an electric generator inside an uncompleted hospital expansion exploded, spreading shrapnel.

However, Dave Byrom, the hospital's chief executive, said the blast possibly started with a gas line.

The explosion caused part of the construction project to collapse, Mr Harrell said.

Those injured were taken to trauma centres in Temple 55 kilometres to the southeast, and those sustaining severe burns were airlifted 177 kilometres northeast to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Mr Harrell said.

Three or four were in critical condition, said Dr Jeff Bates, the hospital's chief medical officer.

Byrom said damage from the blast prompted the hospital to relocate its 12 existing patients to facilities in nearby cities, along with about 120 residents of the care homes that are part of the hospital campus.

A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company said the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.

Spokesman Eric Paul said most service had been restored within three hours of the blast.

Gatesville has a population of about 12,400.

Related

Accidents

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
Police say at least five people were killed in the devastating crash on State Highway 3.

Update: Six people die in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old in critical condition

2
Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.

Air New Zealand fined $15 million for its part in global airfreight price fixing cartel

01:50
3
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

4

Live Stream: Round two for Judith Collins and Phil Twyford following yesterday's question time clash over foreign investment

02:02
5
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


00:09
Police say at least five people were killed in the devastating crash on State Highway 3.

Update: Six people die in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old in critical condition

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 