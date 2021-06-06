One new Covid-19 case in Victoria as authorities mull easing Melbourne's lockdown

Victoria has reported one new Covid-19 case, with authorities set to make a final call on ending Melbourne's lockdown.

A man wearing a protective face mask walks through Melbourne CBD, outside the iconic Flinders Street Railway Station. (file photo). Source: istock.com

The single infection was detected in the 24 hours to midnight on Tuesday, taking the total number of local cases to 86.

The Department of Health said the case is linked to existing outbreaks and has been quarantining during their infectious period.

There are now 83 active cases across the state.

Some 28,485 Victorians were tested yesterday and 19,533 received a vaccine dose at state-run sites.

It comes as officials discuss a 25km travel limit from home as part of eased restrictions for Melbourne.

Melbourne's extended "circuit breaker" lockdown is set to end at 11.59pm tomorrow and be replaced with restrictions similar to those in regional Victoria.

This would involve a continued ban on private gatherings, venue density limits and mandatory indoor masks in most settings.

The 10km limit on travel from home is likely to be extended to 25km after Acting Premier James Merlino flagged Melbourne residents will be unable to enter regional Victoria over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

"It remains the public health advice that for a period of time we will have different settings between regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne," Merlino told reporters today.

"That will extend beyond any announcements that we will make later in the week.

"There are very good reasons for that. We absolutely want to run this into the ground and ensure that there's no risk of this spreading out into regional Victoria."

A final decision on eased restrictions for Melbourne and regional Victoria is expected to be finalised this morning.

It comes as authorities investigate a link between an outbreak of the more infectious Delta strain and a hotel quarantine case, a man in his 40s, who returned from Sri Lanka on May 8.

Genomic sequencing shows his infection is identical to one of two families linked to the North Melbourne Primary School, which has emerged as the epicentre of the West Melbourne outbreak.

How the virus spread between the two groups remains a mystery.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said there were four main theories, with the most likely being the man transmitted the virus to a staff member while in transit or to a fellow guest inside one of the hotels.

It may have then entered the community.

Emma Cassar, the head of Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria, said the man also mistakenly opened his room door soon after entering hotel quarantine, but she doesn't believe the incident is responsible for the virus escaping.