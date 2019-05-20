One Nation truck torched in Tasmania following Australian election

A One Nation party bus has been set alight in Tasmania, leader Pauline Hanson said on social media.

In a video, the truck, with Ms Hanson's face emblazoned on the front, can be seen with large flames rising out of it, yesterday.

A One Nation local candidate had been buying groceries when someone was seen torching the truck before fleeing, Ms Hanson said.

Ms Hanson blamed the "left" for the attack, saying, "It's amazing how they act like they're above the law when you don't agree with their ideologies."

Saturday's federal election, saw Scott Morrison's Liberal Party retain power.