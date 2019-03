Two gunmen are at large after a man was shot dead and two others were wounded at a Melbourne boxing match.

The trio were shot at the Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington on Friday night, with police describing it as a targeted attack.

The gunmen fled the scene on foot.

Homicide squad Detective Sergeant Sol Solomon said the three victims were not related to each other, but confirmed they were "known to police".

"I have no information as to the motive of the shooting or whether it was gang- related or otherwise," he told reporters on Saturday.

He said the venue was "packed to capacity" and that police didn't believe there was any further risk to public safety.

The Age has reported the match including high-profile underworld figures Mick Gatto and Toby Mitchell and members of the Haddara family.

A witness, who declined to be named, said he heard the shots but didn't see the fatal shooting out the front of the Melbourne Pavilion.

He said there was chaos inside the venue when the shots were fired.