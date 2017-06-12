One lucky US lottery player over $600 million richer after winning Mega Millions jackpot

Source:Associated Press
One Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers and will claim a $NZ627 million grand prize.
A customer buys a Powerball ticket in Chicago.
Source: Associated Press
The winning numbers drawn today to claim the nation's 10th largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.
It was not immediately known where the winning ticket was sold.
Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $US570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.
