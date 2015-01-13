One in five Aussies fall prey to 'revenge porn' - survey

One in five Australians have been the victim of so-called revenge porn, with indigenous and disabled people the most common targets, according to a survey.

The survey of more than 4200 people by researchers from RMIT University and Monash University found that image-based abuse was far more common and affected a wider range of people than previously thought.

Women were just as likely as men to be victims of image-based abuse, but minority groups were found to be especially vulnerable with one in two indigenous Australians and one in two disabled people affected.

Young people and lesbian, gay and bisexual Australians also faced a higher risk of abuse.

Taking sexual or nude images without consent was the main form of abuse (20 per cent), followed by the distribution of images without consent (11 per cent) and threatening to share images (nine per cent).

People who shared 'sexual selfies' were significantly more likely to fall victim to image abuse than those who had never sent one.

RMIT's chief investigator, Dr Nicola Henry, said image-based abuse had emerged so quickly as an issue that laws and government policies were struggling to catch up.

"This isn't just about 'revenge porn' - images are being used to control, abuse and humiliate people in ways that go well beyond the 'relationship gone sour' scenario," she said in a statement today.

The researchers say improved support services are needed for people who find themselves the subject of image abuse.