One in 10 people who get Covid-19 will experience ongoing symptoms after 12 weeks

One in 10 people who get Covid-19 will experience ongoing symptoms after 12 weeks which can be so debilitating, they’re left unable to work.

British health authorities have opened dozens of clinics to help rehabilitate patients with so-called long Covid. Source: BBC

British health authorities have opened dozens of clinics to help rehabilitate patients with so-called long Covid, the BBC reports.

One patient includes Dr Nathalie MacDermott, a doctor who has worked on the frontlines of several deadly epidemics, but has been left too physically weak to work after contracting Covid-19.

“I was fit, I was active, I could run, I could walk any distance I wanted to, really, and now I can walk 200 metres,” the 38-year-old said.

Another patient at one of the many clinics across the country includes Eli Ziegler, who was hospitalised for five months and nearly died after becoming infected with coronavirus.

“I call myself a miracle boy,” he said. “I’ve survived through a very thin line.”

MacDermott is determined to become well enough to return to work.

