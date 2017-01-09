One of Europe's tallest waterfalls freezing over in deadly blizzard

The Marmore waterfall, one of the tallest in Europe, has started to ice over, with icicles hanging from below the falls and along the sides.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, temperatures have dropped to -5 degrees Celsius in the area turning the falling water into long icicles.

The 165 metre high Marmore waterfall was built by the Romans trying to channel stagnant local water and is now used to power a hydroelectric plant.

The phenomenon of water spray that the falls create formed a layer of ice that looked like snow in the highest part of the waterfall.

The sight attracted many curious tourists and residents who braved the cold to visit yesterday.

Some sections of the paths that lead around the waterfall remained closed because of ice that has deposited on the ground making them dangerous.

In Italy, sub-freezing temperatures were blamed for the deaths of a half-dozen homeless people.

Heavy snow and high winds resulted in re-routed flights, delayed ferries, cancelled trains and closed roads, media reported.