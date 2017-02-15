One dead, several injured in Luxembourg train crash

One person died and several were injured overnight in a head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train in Luxembourg.

The wreckage of a passenger train and a freight train after they collided in Bettemberg, Luxembourg. Source: 1 NEWS

The CLT rail company said in a statement that the passenger train heading into France went through a stop signal for reasons still unclear.

Police said the morning crash in southern Bettembourg left some people stuck in the badly mangled passenger car.

One person died while two were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Another was only slightly injured.

Images from the crash showed the locomotive of the freight car deep into the passenger train with several cargo cars derailed and spread over the other tracks behind it.