One dead, several injured after stabbings in Birmingham

British police have confirmed that one person is dead and several injured including after a stabbing in Birmingham.

Police set up a cordon at the intersection of Hurst Street and Bromsgrove Street near an area known as the Gay Village. Source: Supplied

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre shortly after midnight on Sunday. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings in the area.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are still finding those responsible.

Two of those injured are in serious conditions but not life threatening

"The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening," said West Midlands Chief Superintendent Steve Graham.