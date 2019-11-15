TODAY |

One dead, others injured in shooting at high school in Los Angeles

Associated Press
Southern California hospital has confirmed one woman has died and two men have been critically injured following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital said another male patient is there however he is in good condition.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have confirmed the suspect is in custody.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department Department, Christopher Thomas says initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning California time (overnight NZT) may have been because of duplicate reports.

Thomas said it’s not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. 

Sheriff’s deputies swarmed the campus 50 kilometres northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

