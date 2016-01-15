 

One dead, nine more suspected cases in northern Congo Ebola outbreak

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed one death in the Ebola outbreak in northern Congo and are looking into nine other suspected cases.

File picture.

One out of five people tested for the disease returned with a positive result since the outbreak emerged on April 22 in the Bas-Uele province.

WHO have recently developed an Ebola vaccine to be used in emergencies. There are 300,000 doses of the vaccine 'Gavi' available which health authorities say they'll use "if needed to stop this outbreak becoming a pandemic".

The nation has had seven known Ebola outbreaks in the past, including one in 2014 with several dozen confirmed cases.

The remote location of the affected area has made it difficult for health officials to access the region, however they're expected to arrive by tomorrow. 

Dr. Allarangar Yokuide, a WHO representative in Congo, says it is crucial they operate fast to stop the epidemic in its tracks.

Ebola is a fast-spreading virus and fatal in 90 percent of cases as there's no specific treatment.

