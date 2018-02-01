One dead and US Congressman injured after train collides with garbage truck

A US Republican congressman has been taken to a hospital after being injured in a train accident in Virginia.

Campaign manager Becky Alery says the first-term congressman, Jason Lewis of Minnesota, has suffered possible whiplash in the Wednesday crash and the hospital visit is standard protocol.

Officials say the train was carrying Republican lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, from Washington to a retreat in West Virginia when it hit a truck on the tracks near Crozet, Virginia.

The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury after the chartered train hit a garbage truck.



Amtrak says two crew members and two passengers have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a train crash in Virginia.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth K. Toll says the four were injured when the train hit a truck on the tracks Wednesday morning near Crozet, Virginia.

Police and a local hospital have given differing figures, but the reason for the discrepancies wasn't immediately clear.

The train was carrying Republican lawmakers to a conference at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The accident happened at an intersection that crosses the tracks at the top of a hill where visibility is limited. There is a train arm at the crossing.