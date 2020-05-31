One dead after 'multiple shootings' in George Floyd protests in Indianapolis

Authorities are investigating “multiple shootings,” including one that left a person dead, in downtown Indianapolis today amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A man uses a fire extinguisher to protest the death of George Floyd in Indianapolis Source: Associated Press

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor confirmed the shootings during a late night news conference, but didn’t offer any more details. Police later tweeted that no officers were involved.

Protests became dangerous for a second straight night in Indianapolis as buildings were damaged, officers deployed tear gas and at least one business was briefly on fire.

In Dallas, protesters badly beat a man today after he confronted them carrying a machete to “allegedly protect his neighbourhood,” according to police Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

Brief videos of the confrontation posted on social media appear to show protesters throwing things at a man carrying a long object. He then raises it and chases one of them as someone is heard screaming.

Moments later, a group of people can be seen punching and kicking the man, before clearing away to leave him immobile and bleeding in the street.

Mitchell said the man is at a hospital in stable condition and the incident is under investigation.

The continued violence came as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned the violence in a statement, as he continued to express common cause with those demonstrating after Floyd’s death.