One dead after helicopter crashes into New York City skyscraper

Associated Press
The helicopter that crashed into a New York City skyscraper was flying in heavy rain in airspace that is supposed to be off-limits.

A flight restriction in effect since President Donald Trump took office bans aircraft from flying below 914 metres within a 1-mile radius of Trump Tower, which is just a few blocks from the crash site.

Fire Department officials say the helicopter pilot died when the craft hit the top of the AXA Equitable building at around 2 p.m.

There were no other reports of injuries.

It wasn't clear why the pilot flew into that part of Manhattan, but authorities called it an emergency landing.

Trump said in a tweet that he'd been briefed on the crash. He said first responders on the scene did a "phenomenal job."

    Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo gives details of the crash. Source: Reuters
