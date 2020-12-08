TODAY |

One dead, 200 ill due to mystery illness in India

Source:  Associated Press

At least one person has died and 200 others have been hospitalised due to an unidentified illness in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, reports said today.

Patients and their bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India. Source: Associated Press

The illness was detected Sunday in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its hand-woven products. Since then, patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, doctors said.

A 45-year-old man who was hospitalised with symptoms similar to epilepsy and nausea died yesterday, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the illness. So far, water samples from impacted areas haven’t shown any signs of contamination, and the chief minister's office said people not linked to the municipal water supply have also fallen ill. The patients are of different ages and have tested negative for Covid-19 and other viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or herpes.

An expert team deputed by the federal government reached the city to investigate the sudden illness today.

State chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited a government hospital and met patients who were ill. Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded on Twitter an “impartial, full-fledged inquiry into the incident”.

Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst hit by Covid-19, with over 800,000 detected cases. The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been frayed by the virus.

