One dead, 11 injured, after shooting near playground in Brooklyn

Associated Press
Gunfire at a large, outdoor event in Brooklyn killed one man and injured at least 11 others today, police said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Sunday morning (local time) that the shooting in the east Brooklyn neighbourhood of Brownsville "shattered a peaceful neighbourhood event."

A New York City police spokesman said around 3:30am Sunday that 12 people had been shot, including a 38-year-old man who was dead on arrival at a local hospital.

Police said the man was shot once in the head. The spokesman did not know the man's identity.

No arrests have been made, and police did not offer any details about possible suspects. Police did not have details regarding the conditions of the other 11 people injured and said the investigation was ongoing.

At least six people had been transported to local hospitals by just after midnight, with some in serious condition, a New York City fire department spokesman said earlier. He described the scene at the time as "fluid."

De Blasio's tweet didn't include details about the community event, but a notice on the NYC Parks website said programming at the Brownsville Recreation Centre next to the playground was cancelled because of this weekend's annual Old Timers Event.

A 2010 newsletter from the parks department described it as a celebration of "former members of the centre who went on to success and fame in sports and other endeavours" that's grown to include concerts and other events. 

US Police Generic
Source: istock.com
