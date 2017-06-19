 

One dead, 10 injured as van strikes pedestrians near London mosque in suspected terror attack

1 NEWS | Associated Press

A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early this morning, killing one man and injuring 10 people in what police are investigating as a terrorist incident.

Fabian Ali and Mohammed Mohidn, who witnessed the attack outside a London mosque, say one of the men looked "cracked off his face".
Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the 48-year-old man who was driving the van has been arrested and taken to a hospital as a precaution. He will be given a mental health evaluation.

The crash occurred at a time when the multiethnic neighbourhood was crowded with Muslims leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after Ramadan prayers.

Police said the driver was detained by the crowd until police arrived.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight when police received reports of a collision between a van and pedestrians. 

Police said eight of the injured were hospitalised and the other two had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.
Source: Twitter/@Known_As_H

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police give emergency heart massage to at least one of the injured.

The Muslim Council tweeted that worshippers had been struck and said its prayers were with the victims.

London police closed the area to normal traffic. A helicopter circled above the area as a large cordon was established to keep motorists and pedestrians away.

Eyewitness told Sky News and other British media that the van seemed to have veered and hit people intentionally.

Mohammed Shafiq of the Ramadhan Foundation, a Muslim organisation, said that based on eyewitness reports it seems to be a "deliberate attack against innocent Muslims".

The Finsbury Park mosque was associated with extremist ideology for several years after the 9/11 attacks in the United States but was shut down and reorganised. It has not been associated with radical views for more than a decade.

Witnesses told BuzzFeed they were standing outside the Finsbury Mosque in London when the van came rushing towards them.
Source: Buzzfeed

Prime Minister Theresa May said police are treating the van incident "as a potential terrorist attack".

"I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning. All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene," Mrs May added.

Britain's terrorist alert has been set at "severe" meaning an attack is highly likely.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

Manchester was also hit by a severe attack when a bomber killed more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

Norris helped the victims after a van with three men drove into a crowd outside a mosque.
Source: 1 NEWS



