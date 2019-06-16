One Bolivian rescued, one dead after Chilean mine collapse

Chile's mining minister says one Bolivian has been rescued and another has died in a mine collapse in the northern Antofagasta region.
The fate of a third is still unknown.
The San José mine collapsed late Thursday, trapping the men at a depth of nearly 100 meters.
Mining minister Baldo Prokurica said on Twitter today: "After 37 hours of intense work, the rescue of one of the miners trapped in Directorio 8 Mine of #Tocopilla is confirmed. Unfortunately one of the 3 miners is dead and a third is still missing. We will not give up until we find him."
Prokurica told the media that rescued miner Leonardo Condori is in good condition and was taken to a hospital.
The men were trapped when the Directorio 8 mine collapsed some 900 miles (1,500 kilometres) north of the Chilean capital of Santiago.