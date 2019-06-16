TODAY |

One Bolivian rescued, one dead after Chilean mine collapse

Associated Press
Chile's mining minister says one Bolivian has been rescued and another has died in a mine collapse in the northern Antofagasta region.

The fate of a third is still unknown.

The San José mine collapsed late Thursday, trapping the men at a depth of nearly 100 meters.

Men enter the San JosÃ mine to work on the rescue of three Bolivian miners trapped deep underground.
Men enter the San JosÃ mine to work on the rescue of three Bolivian miners trapped deep underground. Source: Associated Press

Mining minister Baldo Prokurica said on Twitter today: "After 37 hours of intense work, the rescue of one of the miners trapped in Directorio 8 Mine of #Tocopilla is confirmed. Unfortunately one of the 3 miners is dead and a third is still missing. We will not give up until we find him."

Prokurica told the media that rescued miner Leonardo Condori is in good condition and was taken to a hospital.

The men were trapped when the Directorio 8 mine collapsed some 900 miles (1,500 kilometres) north of the Chilean capital of Santiago.

In this photo provided by the Intendencia de Antofagasta, miner Leonardo Condori is tended to by rescue workers after being pulled out of the San JosÃ© mine in Tocopilla, Chile, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Three Bolivian miners were trapped deep underground since Thursday night when the mine they were working in collapsed. Condori was rescued alive, another was found dead and a third is still missing. (Ricardo Rodriguez/Intendencia de Antofagasta via AP)
Leonardo Condori survived and was tended to by rescue workers after being pulled out of the San Jos mine in Tocopilla, Chile. Source: Associated Press
One person killed in California Costco shooting, triggering stampede