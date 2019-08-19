One of Australia's most wanted captured in bloody citizen's arrest

The mother of accused brother-killer Jonathan Dick says she is grateful her surviving son was found alive after his bloody citizen's arrest in a Melbourne laneway.

Dick, one of Australia's most-wanted fugitives, was arrested after two years on the run following the murder of his brother David, who was slashed with a sword at a Melbourne shopping centre.



"I'm overwhelmed by the news this morning that my son has been found. All I ever wanted was for him to be found alive and I feel comfort in that," Dick's mum Carol Cloke said in a statement today.



Ms Cloke thanked her friends, family and police who had supported her through the past two and a half years since David's death.

"I have never felt alone during this because of their support," she said.

Dick was arrested this morning after an assault in Melbourne's CBD on the corner of Flinders Street and Hosier Lane shortly before 7.50am.

Police arrived after reports two men had restrained a third.

A bloodied Dick was taken to hospital under police guard, while two other men also injured in the incident are helping police with their investigation.

Part of Hosier Lane and the neighbouring car park were taped off as detectives investigated.

A red-handled, curved knife and what appeared to be blood were seen on the ground in the car park entrance.

Last year a $100,000 reward was issued for information leading to Dick's arrest over his brother's murder and an attack on a man with a hammer five months later.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton commended the three people who performed a citizen's arrest to capture Dick and said they may be considered for the reward.

"We're grateful that they weren't significantly injured in that process. It seems that he was known to one of the people that have been part of that arrest," Mr Ashton said.

"We strongly believe that he represented a significant risk to community safety while he was out and about.

"He didn't rely on his regular network of people that we knew about. (It) seems as though in recent times he's been sleeping rough and that's made the task even more challenging."