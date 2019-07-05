TODAY |

Onboard fire causes Virgin Atlantic flight bound for London to make emergency landing in Boston

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Travel

A fire aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight headed to London forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that the crew extinguished the fire, which a preliminary investigation says probably started with a phone charger that ignited in a passenger seat.

All 217 passengers on Flight 138 from New York as well as the crew were safely evacuated after landing. One passenger refused treatment for a smoke-related complaint.

It was the second unusual landing at Boston's Logan International Airport today. Earlier, an American Airlines jetliner from Chicago declared an emergency as it approached the city but landed without incident.

The airline says the pilot of Flight 1172 called in an emergency when a cockpit light indicated an unspecified potential mechanical problem as the plane approached Boston.

Shanghai, China - May 30, 2017: A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by British airline Airways approaches Shanghai Pudong airport for landing.
Virgin Atlantic plane. Source: istock.com
More From
World
North America
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman having chiropractic back adjustment. Osteopathy, Alternative medicine, pain relief concept. Physiotherapy, sport injury rehabilitation
Physiotherapist struck off after asking to massage patient's genitals
2
No one was home or occupying the house at the time, as it was being renovated.
Bus smashes through the side of a house in Auckland
3
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
4
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.
Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis
5
Climate change activists dressed in blood red robes at Tasman District Council.
Red-robed, ghostly faced activists demand action on climate change from Tasman decision-makers
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this image taken from video provided by Ben Hood, a firefighter works to extinguish a fire, Thursday, July 4, 2019, following an earthquake in Ridgecrest, Calif. (Ben Hood via AP)

Fires break out after Southern California rattled by strongest earthquake in 20 years

Duchess of Sussex visits Wimbledon to cheer on friend Serena Williams
Joey Chestnut stuffs his mouth with hot dogs during the men's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

We have a wiener! Joey Chestnut eats 71 hot dogs for US power-eating title
00:55
One migrant described hearing multiple explosions and said her and her baby were lucky to survive.

Footage shows Libyan migrant detention centre in ruins after airstrike kills 40