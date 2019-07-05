Onboard fire causes Virgin Atlantic flight bound for London to make emergency landing in Boston

A fire aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight headed to London forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that the crew extinguished the fire, which a preliminary investigation says probably started with a phone charger that ignited in a passenger seat.



All 217 passengers on Flight 138 from New York as well as the crew were safely evacuated after landing. One passenger refused treatment for a smoke-related complaint.

It was the second unusual landing at Boston's Logan International Airport today. Earlier, an American Airlines jetliner from Chicago declared an emergency as it approached the city but landed without incident.