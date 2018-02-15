 

Olympic diver Tom Daley expecting baby with husband Dustin Lance Black

British diver Tom Daley's having a baby.

British diver Tom Daley's announced he's having a baby.

The diving world champion and Olympic bronze medallist showed off his ultrasound photo on social media with his husband Dustan Lance Black.

The 23-year-old athlete married Black last year.

The happy couple posted the photo with the caption "Happy Valentines Day".

British Olympic diver Tom Daley.

Source: Bang Showbiz

Daley's set to compete for England at April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

He won his Olympic bronze medal at home at the London 2012 Games.

