Olympic diver Tom Daley expecting baby with husband Dustin Lance Black

British diver Tom Daley's announced he's having a baby.

The diving world champion and Olympic bronze medallist showed off his ultrasound photo on social media with his husband Dustan Lance Black.

The 23-year-old athlete married Black last year.

The happy couple posted the photo with the caption "Happy Valentines Day".

British Olympic diver Tom Daley. Source: Bang Showbiz

Daley's set to compete for England at April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.