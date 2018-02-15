Olympic diver Tom Daley expecting baby with husband Dustin Lance Black

Source:
British diver Tom Daley's having a baby.
The diving world champion and Olympic bronze medallist showed off his ultrasound photo on social media with his husband Dustan Lance Black.
The 23-year-old athlete married Black last year.
The happy couple posted the photo with the caption "Happy Valentines Day".
Daley's set to compete for England at April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
He won his Olympic bronze medal at home at the London 2012 Games.
