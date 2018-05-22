Olympian alleges USA Swimming knew coach groomed her for sexual abuse when she was aged 13 but covered it up

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith sued USA Swimming today, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

Kukors Smith alleges Sean Hutchison, who began coaching her at a swim club near Seattle, groomed her for sexual abuse when she was 13, started touching and kissing her when she was 16, and engaged in sexual activity with her when she was 17.

"This lawsuit is about holding people accountable who should have protected a 15-year-old girl," Kukors Smith told reporters, adding, "I needed help and there were people in positions of power that could have helped me."