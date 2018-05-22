 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Olympian alleges USA Swimming knew coach groomed her for sexual abuse when she was aged 13 but covered it up

share

Source:

Associated Press

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith sued USA Swimming today, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

Ariana Kukors Smith sued USA Swimming today over the alleged abuse.
Source: Associated Press

Kukors Smith alleges Sean Hutchison, who began coaching her at a swim club near Seattle, groomed her for sexual abuse when she was 13, started touching and kissing her when she was 16, and engaged in sexual activity with her when she was 17.

"This lawsuit is about holding people accountable who should have protected a 15-year-old girl," Kukors Smith told reporters, adding, "I needed help and there were people in positions of power that could have helped me."

Hutchison has denied the allegations, which emerged earlier this year when Kukors Smith, now 28, posted an emotional essay online. The assistant coach on the 2008 US Olympic team has not been charged with a crime.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

2

NZ family in Australia struggles to survive: 'It's just not fair'

04:10
3

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

01:18
4
Ms Ardern said the $100m “was not actually allocated to any specific project”.

'Why did her Budget take $100 million out of mental health?' Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern engage in tense exchange over priorities

03:47
5
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

01:33
1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Severe thunderstorms could hit Auckland, much of North Island overnight with rain and damaging wind gusts over 110km/h

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place.

01:18
Ms Ardern said the $100m “was not actually allocated to any specific project”.

'Why did her Budget take $100 million out of mental health?' Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern engage in tense exchange over priorities

Jacinda Ardern said the $100m "was not actually allocated to any specific project",

03:47
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

If the fuel price were to reach these heights, those most affected will be rural Kiwis and low-income families, says NZ Road Transport's Ken Shirley.

00:44
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

Most read: Newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception (+ video of the dress, the vows, the kiss and Markle giggling at the altar)

The reception at nearby Frogmore House was hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.

00:55
Avneesh Sehgal helped Kasmeer Lata pressure her daughter, 15, into having sex for money.

Jailed: Partner of woman who sold girl as Auckland sex slave tries to express last minute remorse - judge tells him it's too late

Avnesh Sehgal often drove the then 15-year-old girl to meet clients. She was forced into sex for money over 1000 times during an 18 month period.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 