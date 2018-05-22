 

Olympian alleges USA Swimming covered up that coach groomed her for sexual abuse when she was 13-years-old

Associated Press

Ariana Kukors Smith sued USA Swimming today over the alleged abuse.
Source: Associated Press

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

2

NZ family in Australia struggles to survive: 'It's just not fair'

04:10
3

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

01:18
4
Ms Ardern said the $100m “was not actually allocated to any specific project”.

'Why did her Budget take $100 million out of mental health?' Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern engage in tense exchange over priorities

03:47
5
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

Live stream Question Time: National Party to question Government over Budget promises and impacts

Mental health, education and Vote Maori Development will be covered in the House today.

03:47
If the fuel price were to reach these heights, those most affected will be rural Kiwis and low-income families, says NZ Road Transport's Ken Shirley.

00:44
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

Most read: Newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception (+ video of the dress, the vows, the kiss and Markle giggling at the altar)

The reception at nearby Frogmore House was hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.

00:55
Avneesh Sehgal helped Kasmeer Lata pressure her daughter, 15, into having sex for money.

Jailed: Partner of woman who sold girl as Auckland sex slave tries to express last minute remorse - judge tells him it's too late

Avnesh Sehgal often drove the then 15-year-old girl to meet clients. She was forced into sex for money over 1000 times during an 18 month period.

NZ family in Australia struggles to survive: 'It's just not fair'

A broken leg and Australia's unfair treatment of NZ citizens has left family of six in Perth with only $100 to survive on.


 
