'Old Man's Beard must go' broadcaster David Bellamy dies, aged 86

Popular British broadcaster and naturist, David Bellamy has died, aged 86.

Bellamy was a co-founder of the British Conservation Foundation which first announced his death, the BBC reports.

In the 1980’s Mr Bellamy and his trademark beard became a household name after his campaign for the New Zealand Department of Conservation against the noxious weed, old man’s beard, captured the nation.

“Old man’s beard must go!” was a slogan he enthusiastically repeated in a series of television ads, etched in the minds of many in the late 1980’s.

He also fronted a series about New Zealand’s native flora and fauna, Moa’s Ark which broadcast in the 1990’s.

In recent times he was criticised over his views on global warming telling the BBC in 2003 he was sceptical about mankind being responsible for rising temperatures, saying they may be part of Earth’s natural cycles.

He said: "We have got to get this thing argued out in public properly and not just take one opinion."