Oklahoma woman opens fire after finding out McDonalds dine-in area was closed for Covid-19

Authorities in Oklahoma say three McDonald's employees suffered gunshot wounds when a woman opened fire because she was angry that the restaurant's sit-down dining area was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gloricia Woody Source: Associated Press

Police Captain Larry Withrow says a 16-year-old employee was shot in in the arm, another 16-year-old and an 18-year-old suffered shrapnel wounds while a second 18-year-old suffered a head injury.

All are expected to recover.

Withrow said Gloricia Woody, 32, whose first name is spelled Glorica in jail records, was arrested for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Woody entered the restaurant's lobby and was told the dining room was closed for safety reasons, Withrow said.

"The suspect was forced out of the restaurant by employees. She reentered the restaurant with a handgun and fired approximately three rounds in the restaurant," Withrow said.