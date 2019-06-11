OJ Simpson joins Twitter and vows to 'set record straight'

OJ Simpson has promised to "set the record straight" as he joins Twitter for the first time.

The 71-year-old former NFL player has joined the social media platform this week, and he shared a cryptic video claiming he had "a little gettin' even to do".

In a clip posted to his page, he said: "Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Now coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything.

"Now, there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @therealoj32, is the only official one. So this should be a lot of fun. I got a little gettin' even to do. So God bless, take care."

Simpson - who was acquitted in the 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman - was released from prison on parole in October 2017 after serving nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery.

In a second video, he later added: "Hey Twitter world. You know, for years, people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability.

"But now, I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight. More importantly, I'll be able to talk about everything, especially sports and fantasy football, and even politics."