TODAY |

Oil tanker set on fire in attack arrives off United Arab Emirates coast

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East

The Norwegian-owned oil tanker Front Altair, which caught fire after being apparently attacked last week in the Gulf of Oman, has arrived off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

The ship's position was some 20 miles off the coast of the Emirati port city of Khorfakkan yesterday.

The Front Altair caught fire after the attack Thursday, sending a thick cloud of black smoke visible even by satellite from space.

On Saturday, Associated Press journalists saw the crew members of Front Altair after their Iran Air flight from Bandar Abbas, Iran, landed at Dubai International Airport.

The US has blamed Iran for what it described as an attack with limpet mines on the two tankers.

Tehran rejects the allegation, instead accusing the US under President Donald Trump of pursuing an "Iranophobic" campaign against it.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says the kingdom isn't seeking war in the region, but won't hesitate to deal with any threats to its people and vital interests.

In his first public remarks since attacks last month on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, the powerful Saudi prince accused Iran of using militias to destabilise the region.

He said the attacks days earlier on vessels in the Gulf of Oman, as well as on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia and a civilian airport in the kingdom's southern city of Abha, "confirm the importance of our demands of the international community to take a decisive stance" against Iran's behaviour.

He made the remarks in an interview published today by the pan-Arabic newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.

In this photo dated Thursday June 13, 2019, made available by the Norwegian shipowner Frontline, showing the crude oil tanker Front Altair after the fire aboard was extinguished onboard the Norwegian ship in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. Navy rushed to assist the stricken vessels in the Gulf of Oman, off the coast of Iran, as two oil tankers came under suspected attack amid heightened tension between Iran and the U.S. (Frontline via AP)
The crude oil tanker Front Altair after the fire aboard was extinguished onboard the Norwegian ship in the Gulf of Oman. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tsunami warning lifted for New Zealand after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands
2
Only 31 players will make the cut for New Zealand's World Cup defence.
'Great players' will miss All Blacks' World Cup squad, says skipper
3
Two pilots have been killed when their planes collided mid-air on approach to Hood Aerodrome near Masterton.
Four parachutists narrowly escape death after diving off plane shortly before it crashed in Masterton
4
Sheep grazing on a grassland. This weather is cold, wet and moist. The fog and mist create a low visibility environment. The image has a dreamy and enchanted feel. This was taken in New Zealand.
Bitter weather forecast for North Island
5
Global Tourism New Zealand campaign focuses on people and culture
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Duat Mai stands atop a dead whale at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Federal officials are asking waterfront landowners in western Washington to volunteer their properties to be the final resting place for dead gray whales.

Dead whales left to decompose on Washington waterfronts
00:22
Several passengers were injured in the incident at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Plane blows tyres, skids while landing on runway in the US
01:35
More than 400 enthusiastic riders competed in events inspired by equestrian sports.

Watch: Young competitors put hobby horses through their paces for Finnish Championships
Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked on Thursday, an assault that left one ablaze and adrift as sailors were evacuated from both vessels and the U.S. Navy rushed to assist amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Iran summons UK diplomat amid rising tanker attack tensions