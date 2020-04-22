Oil prices, stocks tumble worldwide due to coronavirus

Oil’s chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped as economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic turns markets upside down.

A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, traders in one corner of the US crude market were still close to paying others to take it off their hands.

That's a market quirk created by a glut of oil, which has traders running out of places to store it in the near term.

Prices remain well above zero for oil elsewhere in the world and for deliveries further into the future, which analysts consider to be closer to the “true” price of crude.

They also slid sharply on the same ultimate concern: a global economy incapacitated by the virus outbreak doesn’t need to burn as much fuel.

Airplanes are parked, cars are garaged and factories are idled with millions of workers losing their jobs every week.

The crumbling oil market helped drag stocks to their second straight day of losses, and the S&P 500 was down 3.2 per cent, following similar drops across Europe and Asia.

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 685 points, or 2.9 per cent, to 22,965, and the Nasdaq was down 3.9 per cent. All but a dozen of the 500 companies the S&P 500 were down.

Rising optimism among some investors that parts of the economy could reopen as infections level off have helped stocks rally recently, and the S&P 500 is up more than 20 per cent since hitting a low in late March.

The rally got its start after the United States Federal Reserve and Congress promised massive amounts of aid for the economy.

Pessimists say the market’s rally has been overdone and that a premature reopening of the economy could lead to only more flareups of infections.

Companies are also describing the hit to earnings they’re taking due to the outbreak, with many pulling their financial forecasts for the year given all the uncertainty about how long this recession will last.

Coca-Cola said today its sales were on track to hit financial targets through February, but that all changed when stay-at-home orders became widespread in March.

IBM yesterday withdrew its guidance for 2020 results and said it will reassess at the end of June.

The economic pain is perhaps most clear in the oil market. A barrel of US oil to be delivered in May was at negative $1.48 USD just before stocks began trading in New York yesterday.

Storage tanks for oil are close to the brim at a key energy hub in Oklahoma because of the collapse in demand.

That has traders willing to pay others to take delivery of that oil in May, so long as they also take the burden of figuring out where to put it.

Prices are higher for oil to be delivered later in the summer, when demand could conceivably be stronger as lockdowns lift. But even there, optimism is flagging.

“We could merely be in the eye of the hurricane as the epicenters of its rage remain centered around demand devastation and crude oil oversupply,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said.