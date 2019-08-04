TODAY |

Ohio gunman's sister one of nine victims killed in mass shooting, police say

Associated Press
Police say the 24-year-old white man behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.

Authorities say Connor Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-calibre rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area around 1am Sunday (local time).

They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area. The others were adults ranging in age from 25 to 57.

Mayor Nan Whaley says Betts was wearing body armour and had additional high-capacity magazines.

Investigators haven't publicly discussed a possible motive.

It was the second US mass shooting in less than 24 hours, after 20 people were killed in El Paso, Texas on the border with Mexico on Saturday.

Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Source: Associated Press
