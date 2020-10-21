TODAY |

'Oh my god' - Iceland's PM rattled as earthquake shakes room during online media interview

Source:  Associated Press

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland today, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Katrin Jokobsdottir was speaking to the Washington Post from the country’s southwest when the shake happened. Source: The Washington Post

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. (1343GMT) and was centred near Krysuvik, about 35 kilometres south of Reykjavik.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was speaking at a live Zoom event hosted by the Washington Post when she paused mid-sentence at the time the quake struck. “Oh my god, there is an earthquake,” she said.

She added: “Well, this is Iceland.”

The Icelandic Met Office has warned residents in western Iceland more quakes could follow. Scientists have not noted increased volcanic activity in the region, as is often the case with seismic activity in Iceland.

Volcanic Iceland is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, though most quakes are small and do little damage.

