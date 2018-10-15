 

'Oh my God, he's black me' - Saturday Night Live recreates Kanye West’s meeting with President Trump

Associated Press
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off yesterday with a cold open routine mocking this week's Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.

Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as the Commander in Chief for the first time this season, was for once upstaged by Chris Redd, whose rambling Kanye declared "I flew here using the power of this hat."

After each new pronouncement by Redd, Baldwin's Trump could be heard voicing an internal monologue: "This guy might be cuckoo."

In an echo of one of Trump's tweets earlier this year, Redd's Kanye continued:

"I really have a high IQ. I'm a stable genius. I got a big brain. And I got the best words."

"Oh my God," thought Baldwin's Trump. "He's black me!"

Saturday Night Live kicked off with a routine mocking this week's bizarre Oval Office meeting between Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.
02:00
Jamal Khashoggi hasn't been seen since entering the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia hits back at Donald Trump's threat of 'severe punishment' over journalist's disappearance
01:47
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder
00:35
The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City.

Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling

At least 27 people dead after torrential rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Indonesia

Queensland bikies face trial for drug deal murder

AAP
A trial is expected to start for two alleged Bandidos bikies accused of killing a man in the car park of a Brisbane shopping centre.


Bogdan Cuic and Marko Cokara are accused of murdering Jei "Jack" Lee outside an Eight Mile Plains shopping centre in April 2012.


The day after the shooting, Cuic left Australia for Serbia but was arrested in 2016 and extradited back to Australia, despite the two countries not sharing an extradition treaty.


It's alleged Cuic and Cokara killed Mr Lee, 22, "execution-style" after a drug deal involving two ounces of cocaine went wrong.


Cuic, 28, and Cokara, 25, will face the Brisbane Supreme Court today.

Bikie (file picture).
Three people die after being hit by plane in Germany following aborted landing

Associated Press
Police say three people died after they were hit by a small plane in central Germany as it attempted to take off from an aborted landing yesterday.


Police in Hesse state said the victims, two adults and a child, were standing at the edge of an airfield at the Wasserkuppe hill near Fulda, German news agency dpa reported.


They said the Cessna had been attempting to take off after an aborted landing manoeuver, but failed to gain lift and broke through a barrier, hitting the three.


It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt. Police said there wasn't a crowd at the site near the airfield at the time of the accident.

Cessna generic
Shoot-out at one-year-old's birthday leaves four men dead

Associated Press
Investigators say a party in South Texas to mark a toddler's first birthday erupted in gunfire, leaving four men dead and a fifth man wounded.


The Texas Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened on Saturday afternoon in Taft, 19 kilometers north of Corpus Christi. Sgt. Nathan Brandley said an argument escalated into a deadly shooting.


Brandley says one suspect is in custody. He says a second suspect hasn't yet been arrested.


Brandley identified those killed as 62-year-old Juan Espinoza Sr.; 20-year-old Juan Sandoval III; 22-year-old Jeremy Sandoval; and 25-year-old Nicky Sandoval.


He says the suspects and victims are distant relatives.

The wounded man, 43-year-old Juan Espinoza Jr., was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital. Brandley says he's expected to survive.

More than 300,000 without power as rare European hurricane slams into Portugal

Associated Press
A weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured as it uprooted trees, brought down power lines and smashed store windows with gusts of winds and heavy rain.

Over 60 people were forced to leave their homes and over 300,000 people suffered power outages, Luis Belo Costa of Portugal's National Protection Agency said.

People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, after a weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured.
People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, after a weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured. Source: Associated Press

He also gave the injury toll but added that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, after a weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured.
People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, after a weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured. Source: Associated Press

Leslie had been downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone with winds of 110 kph by the time it landed on Portugal's Atlantic coast yesterday.

But state broadcaster RTP said Leslie's wind speeds reached 170 kph in the coastal town of Figueira da Foz, 200 kilometres north of Lisbon.

Portugal's weather service had issued red warnings for high winds or dangerous coastal conditions for 13 of its 18 mainland districts, including Lisbon.

Winds sent trees crashing onto cars and sidewalks in the Portuguese capital and in the northern city of Porto.

Over 200 power lines were affected by the storm, according to reports citing power authority EDP.

Some flights were also cancelled or delayed.

Leslie moved east overnight across the Iberian Peninsula to Spain, where authorities issued warnings for heavy rains and storm conditions for the northern part of the country.

Leslie is a bit of a weather outlier, since hurricanes that regularly batter the American side of the Atlantic rarely bring their destructive power all the way across the ocean to Europe.

