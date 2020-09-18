TODAY |

'Oh, he is a monster' - Woman films giant alligator on neighbour's driveway in wake of Hurricane Sally

A woman in Alabama has filmed a giant alligator on her neighbour's driveway, the giant creature displaced in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Sally has brought destruction to coastal cities in the US. Source: Breakfast

Tiny Bennett, who lives in Gulf Shores, filmed the 3.5 metre alligator out her window after Sally made landfall yesterday.

"Ya'll look at the alligator, that is right outside of our window!" she is heard exclaiming in a video she posted to Facebook.

"It is going up our neighbour's driveway. This is why we don't want to go outside on the island at the moment, and there is many more.

"Oh, he is a monster." 

Sally has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but torrential rain is still battering the mid-Atlantic region.

One person has died. 

