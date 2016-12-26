'I often draw strength from people doing extraordinary things' - the Queen reflects on inspirational people in her Christmas message

Source:Associated Press
The Queen used her Christmas Day message to praise British Olympic and Paralympic athletes and others who inspired her
The pre-recorded message was televised throughout Britain and much of the Commonwealth.
In her remarks, the Queen indicated she often drew strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
The Queen and her husband Prince Philip are celebrating the holidays at her private Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk.
But a heavy cold kept the Queen from attending the traditional Christmas morning church service near the estate.
