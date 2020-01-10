Officials lower Canadian death count in Ukrainian passenger jet crash

Canada's foreign minister has revised the number of Canadians killed from a plane crash in Iran to 57, down from an earlier estimate of at least 63.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's a very fluid situation and 57 is the latest number after documents were checked. He says Canada is forming an emergency task force of senior officials to assist the families of those killed.

He says Iran has granted Canada just two visas for government officials. But he expects more visas will be approved soon so Canada's Transportation Safety Board can participate in the investigation and officials from his department can provide consular services and help in the identification of victims.