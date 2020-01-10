TODAY |

Officials lower Canadian death count in Ukrainian passenger jet crash

Source:  Associated Press

Canada's foreign minister has revised the number of Canadians killed from a plane crash in Iran to 57, down from an earlier estimate of at least 63.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Justin Trudeau is calling for a full investigation into the crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's a very fluid situation and 57 is the latest number after documents were checked. He says Canada is forming an emergency task force of senior officials to assist the families of those killed.

He says Iran has granted Canada just two visas for government officials. But he expects more visas will be approved soon so Canada's Transportation Safety Board can participate in the investigation and officials from his department can provide consular services and help in the identification of victims.

Earlier today, Iran denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed the jetliner that crashed early Wednesday outside Tehran.

World
Middle East
Accidents
