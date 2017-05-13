Officials investigate cyber attack on UK Parliament

British officials were investigating a cyber attack on the country's Parliament after discovering "unauthorised attempts to access parliamentary user accounts."

Source: 1 NEWS

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the attack was "unsurprising" and served as a warning for "everybody to do everything possible to maintain cyber-security".

A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said the incident affected lawmakers and other parliamentary staff's ability to log on its system and use their emails.

It was not immediately clear how many people were affected or what the extent of the damage was.

A statement said that remote email access for members has been disabled in order to protect the network.