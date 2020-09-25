Officials in US plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case

Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight overnight in Kentucky's largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

Outrage over a grand jury's failure to bring homicide charges against the officers who burst into the Black woman's apartment six months ago set off a new round of demonstrations in several American cities.

The state attorney general said the investigation showed officers were acting in self-defense when they responded to gunfire from Taylor's boyfriend.

Though protests in Louisville began peacefully, officers declared an unlawful assembly after they said fires were set in garbage cans, several vehicles were damaged and stores were broken into. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with firing multiple gunshots at police and wounding two officers.

"Violence will only be a source of pain, not a cure for pain," said Mayor Greg Fischer. "Many see Breonna Taylor's case as both the tragic death of a young woman and the continuation of a long pattern of devaluation and violence that Black women and men face in our country, as they have historically."

"The question obviously is: What do we do with this pain?" the mayor asked. "There is no one answer, no easy answer to that question."

Activists, celebrities and everyday Americans have been calling for charges against police since Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers after one of them was fired upon and wounded while conducting a raid in a narcotics investigation in March.

The officers had a no-knock warrant, but the investigation showed they announced themselves before entering, said state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The warrant was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Along with George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, Taylor's name became a rallying cry during nationwide protests this summer that called attention to entrenched racism and demanded police reform.

Activists said they would press on with their calls for justice after a single officer was charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into apartments neighbouring Taylor's.

"In our distress, we reaffirm our dedication to the eradication of systemic racism in our city," the group Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice said in a statement.

"We will keep showing up, speaking up, and joining the movement for systemic change led by Black people."