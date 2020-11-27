Officials digging trench around landfills in Sri Lanka to try and keep hungry elephants out

Officials in Sri Lanka are digging a trench around a large landfill to try and keep hungry elephants out.

The animals are often seen searching for food at three of the biggest rubbish dumps located next to wildlife protection zones.

In Ampara, the landfill is in the middle of an elephant corridor and fences aren't enough to keep them out.

The elephants end up consuming plastic and other trash which officials say is slowly killing them.

A record 361 elephants died last year.