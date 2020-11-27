TODAY |

Officials digging trench around landfills in Sri Lanka to try and keep hungry elephants out

Source:  1 NEWS

Officials in Sri Lanka are digging a trench around a large landfill to try and keep hungry elephants out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In Ampara the landfill is next to wildlife protection zones. Source: 1 NEWS

The animals are often seen searching for food at three of the biggest rubbish dumps located next to wildlife protection zones.

In Ampara, the landfill is in the middle of an elephant corridor and fences aren't enough to keep them out.

The elephants end up consuming plastic and other trash which officials say is slowly killing them.

A record 361 elephants died last year.

There are more than 7000 wild elephants in Sri Lanka.

World
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dangerous driving at gang funeral procession sees vehicles impounded, multiple infringement notices
2
'I've always spoken my mind' - Sam Cane stands by 'brutal' All Blacks fans remarks
3
Watch: Astonishing footage shows front roll in over Canterbury
4
Watch: Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson nails impressive long-range basket at celebrity match
5
Seven new Covid-19 cases, six from Pakistan cricket team, confirmed today in managed isolation
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:07

Melbourne man fatally stabbed while defending girlfriend from mob of teens
02:14

Manufacturing error clouds Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine study results
00:26

Australian soldiers asked to prove why they shouldn't be fired for involvement in alleged Afghanistan war crimes

00:31

New York streets eerily empty as Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade forges ahead without spectators