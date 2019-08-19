TODAY |

Officials, activists hold funeral for Iceland's first glacier to have died

Associated Press
More From
World
Climate Change
UK and Europe

It was a funeral for ice.

With poetry, moments of silence and political speeches about the urgent need to fight climate change, Icelandic officials, activists and others bade goodbye to what once was a glacier.

Icelandic geologist Oddur Sigurðsson pronounced the Okjokull glacier extinct about a decade ago. But today he brought a death certificate to the made-for-media memorial.

After about 100 people made a two-hour hike up a volcano, children installed a memorial plaque to the glacier, nicknamed "OK".

This was Iceland's first glacier to disappear. But Sigurdsson said all of the nation's ice masses will be gone in 200 years.

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir called the glacial loss a consequence of the climate crisis.

This combination of Sept. 14, 1986, left, and Aug. 1, 2019 photos provided by NASA shows the shrinking of the Okjokull glacier on the Ok volcano in west-central Iceland.
This combination of Sept. 14, 1986, left, and Aug. 1, 2019 photos provided by NASA shows the shrinking of the Okjokull glacier on the Ok volcano in west-central Iceland. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Climate Change
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
Apple growers and contractors have invested more than 30 million dollars in accommodation for foreign pickers to help ease the squeeze on residential rentals.
Horticulture companies spend over $30 million to accomodate workers
3
Sbusiso Nkosi scored twice in the 24-18 win but this one was something special.
Springboks wing scores try of the year contender after beating four defenders en route to flying finish
4
This combination of Sept. 14, 1986, left, and Aug. 1, 2019 photos provided by NASA shows the shrinking of the Okjokull glacier on the Ok volcano in west-central Iceland.
Officials, activists hold funeral for Iceland's first glacier to have died
5
The Wallabies were brought back down to earth with a 36-0 drubbing by the All Blacks at Eden Park
Michael Cheika breaks down where it went wrong for Wallabies - 'We needed to create doubt'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:21
Hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland.

Far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators clash in Portland
00:11
Michael McCormack is under fire for the comments he made at a business function while Prime Minister Scott Morrison was at the Pacific Islands forum in Tuvalu.

Australia's Deputy PM slammed for saying Pacific Islanders can overcome climate change by picking fruit in Australia

Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
Sudanese pro-democracy supporters celebrate a final power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council Saturday, Aug 17, 2019, in the capital, Khartoum. The deal paves the way for a transition to civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April. (AP Photo)

Sudanese protesters sign final power-sharing deal with army