Officers meet American Airlines plane on landing in Hawaii after 'passenger disturbance'

Law enforcement officers were requested to meet a plane that landed today in Honolulu because of a passenger disturbance.

American Airlines plane (file picture). Source: Supplied

American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed in Honolulu at 11:35 a.m (local time).

She said the crew requested law enforcement meet the plane upon landing because of a "passenger disturbance." She referred further questions to FBI, saying "We're still figuring out all the details."