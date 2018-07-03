Occult practices suspected after 10 members of Indian family found hanging and blindfolded

Indian police say they suspect occult practices could be behind the death of eleven members of the same family near the capital New Delhi.

Eleven bodies were found in a home under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, including 10 that were blindfolded and hanging.

The victims were all from the same family and most had lived in the home where they were found in Burari village.

CNN reports that police said in statement yesterday that hand-written notes were found inside the house which suggested the family practiced some kind of occult rituals.

"During search of the house, certain hand written notes have been found which point towards observance of some definite spiritual/mystical practices by the whole family," the statement said.

"Coincidentally, these notes have strong similarity with the manner in which the mouths, eyes, etc, of the deceased were tied and taped."

Neighbours of the family were left shocked by the deaths, and described them as a good family of religious people who were polite.