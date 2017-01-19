Obama: Malia and Sasha don't have any interest in politics

The outgoing US President has made his final public remarks in the job ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration at the weekend.

His family, who have been highly visible throughout his eight years in power, were among the subjects he touched on.

He also had some words of advice for his successor at the White House event.

And he was nice about the media - something not likely to be repeated for the next few years given Trump's tense relationship with the Fourth Estate.

Obama also made a few of his customary gags, and commented on the commuting of whistleblower Chelsea Manning's sentence - announced yesterday.