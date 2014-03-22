Obama lashes out at Congress over Guantanamo detention centre

President Barack Obama is criticising Congress for refusing to close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, saying there's "simply no justification beyond politics" to keep it open.

Mr Obama pledged at the start of his presidency to close the facility in his first year. Lawmakers of both parties blocked the effort.

Guantanamo Bay Detention facility, Source: BBC

The president has significantly reduced the number of inmates being held there from several hundred to under 50 in hopes of making a financial case for closing the Bush-era facility.

Barack Obama. Source: 1 NEWS

But that argument has not swayed lawmakers who object to moving inmates to US prisons on the mainland.