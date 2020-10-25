Obama dishes scathing attack on Trump for 'treating presidency like a reality show'

Barack Obama has slammed the Trump administration's handling of their "botched" Covid-19 pandemic response.

The former US president spoke to students from Florida International University in a drive-in rally as the country reached a new grim milestone, breaking new records for the most infections in one day up to 83,000.

"This president. He wants full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic he ignored," Obama said.

"Tweeting television shows doesn't fix things and inventing conspiracies doesn't make people's lives any better."

Obama said his successor has failed at every opportunity given to him to fix the state of the crippling economy in the US and could have prevented the crushing impact that the deadly virus has had.

He said that the pandemic would have been difficult for any president but "the idea that this White House has done anything but completely screw this up is nonsense".

"We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook that showed them how to respond before a virus reached our shores. Maybe its lost alongside the Republican's health care plan."

Obama also touched on the current president's volatile behaviour and his unpredictability in operating as the nation's leader.

"He actually asked our security experts whether we could nuke hurricanes. I mean at least he didn't do that because that sounds like it would have been bad.

"Just maybe we shouldn't have had a president go on television and say if you put some bleach in you, it might clean things up."

Health care and rebuilding Puerto Rico were just two of the main topics of contention that Obama was grilling Trump's handling of after suggesting the island nation be sold off in a bid to buy Greenland from Denmark.

"When a hurricane devastates Puerto Rico, a president is supposed to help them rebuild not toss paper towels, withhold billions of dollars of aid until just before an election. We've got a president who actually suggested selling Puerto Rico."