Obama 'confident' he would have won Presidential election against Trump

In an alternate universe in which President Barack Obama ran for a third term against Donald Trump, who would have won?

Source: 1 NEWS

No surprise: The president and the president-elect disagree.

A fresh dispute erupted today between Mr Obama and his successor, spurred by Mr Obama's hypothetical musings that had he run again, he would have been victorious.

Interviewed for a podcast, Mr Obama suggested he still holds enough sway over the coalition of voters that elected him twice to get them to vote for him once again.

"I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Mr Obama told his former White House adviser, David Axelrod, in a podcast released today.

Mr Trump, naturally, disagreed. He took to his preferred medium - Twitter - to offer his reaction.

"President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY!" Mr Trump wrote.

He suggested Mr Obama's record would have prevented him from securing a victory, citing jobs that have left the US, troubles with Mr Obama's Affordable Care Act and the ongoing threat posed by the Islamic State group as examples.

The White House declined to comment on Mr Trump's tweet.

In the podcast, Mr Obama didn't address whether he would have been able to surmount the obstacle that the Electoral College posed for Hillary Clinton. The Democrat failed to secure a majority of electoral votes despite winning the popular vote by millions.

Yet Mr Obama said he's spoken to people across the US who have told him the direction he pursued "is the right one," a sentiment he said extends even to some people "who disagreed with me."

He suggested Democrats' failure in the election may have stemmed from the prevailing assumption that Ms Clinton's victory was all but assured.

"If you think you're winning, then you have a tendency - just like in sports - maybe to play it safer," Mr Obama said.