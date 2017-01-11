 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Obama on climate change: 'A pause in American leadership'

share

Source:

Associated Press

When former President Barack Obama spoke to a leadership forum in India's capital, he never once used the words "Donald Trump" and was careful to avoid any direct reference to his successor in the White House.

Source: Associated Press

Yet he made plenty of veiled references, many of which drew laughter from the audience.

He talked about the importance of thinking before posting on social media, pointing out he had more Twitter followers than other people "who use it more often."

He said if somebody told him climate change was a hoax he couldn't bridge that difference of opinion.

And in a rebuke, Obama said that since he signed the Paris climate agreement, there had been "a pause in American leadership."

The forum on Friday was part of a three-country tour by Obama.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

2
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

00:31
4
The pair were captured on camera joking and laughing together following their BBC interview.

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle make first official joint tour

5
Pakistani troops take position, outside the agriculture institute stormed by militants in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pakistani police say gunmen have stormed a government complex in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing an unconfirmed number of people. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Nine dead in Taliban attack on Pakistan research complex

No charges over death of Auckland swimmer struck by boat

Teacher Leslie Gelberger, a Canadian, died after being struck by a boat near North Head in April.

01:46
Iwi bosses have been meeting this week in Wellington.

Labour tells iwi leaders they're not doing their job properly signalling it's time to steer a new course

Labour ministers warned the priorities now are to reduce poverty and address climate change.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Report finds girls experience more sexual harassment online than boys and Minister for Women says action is needed

Girls were sent nudes more but also "curated" identities more through social media.


07:01
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean for people wanting to get into the housing market.

Inside Parliament: Will the LVR changes actually help first home buyers?

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 